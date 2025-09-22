Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! We discuss the Kimmel return, government shutdown and what Dems should do, and some optimism!
Live with Adam Kinzinger
A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
Sep 22, 2025
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I'm terrified by America's fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
