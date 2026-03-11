Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Adam Kinzinger
Live with Adam Kinzinger- Paid Subscribers
A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes