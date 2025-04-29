Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
72
139

Live with Lincoln Square Media

A recording from Adam Kinzinger and Lincoln Square Media's live video
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Lincoln Square Media's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
and
Lincoln Square Media
Apr 29, 2025
72
139
Share
Transcript

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Adam Kinzinger in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture