Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Live with Terry Moran
A recording from Adam Kinzinger and Terry Moran's live video
Jul 10, 2025
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Terry Moran
Recent Episodes
Share this post