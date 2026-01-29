Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
9h

Evil always comes up justifying their sins.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Kate's avatar
Kate
9h

I’m so sorry for his family. And I’m terrified for this country. Thank you Adam for your service and courage in speaking out. I appreciate that this is not without risk. I’m grateful for you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
277 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture