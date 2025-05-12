Share this postAdam KinzingerNew YouTube Video: DeCoded, Federal Spending ExplainedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNew YouTube Video: DeCoded, Federal Spending ExplainedAdam KinzingerMay 12, 2025690Share this postAdam KinzingerNew YouTube Video: DeCoded, Federal Spending ExplainedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore36131ShareHey all, here is the latest YouTube Video I’ve done as we enter the spending debates! Please like, subscribe, and share, and let me know if these are helpful!Subscribe690Share this postAdam KinzingerNew YouTube Video: DeCoded, Federal Spending ExplainedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore36131SharePreviousNext
If this is the annual deficit while the economy is still in decent shape
( as far as unemployment is concerned) , what will happen to the deficit if we go into a severe recession? We basically can’t cut our way out of a deficit- but we should have been willing to increase taxes on the higher end earners - and maybe even a “ wealth “ tax
in the good times / so we would have more room to borrow in a recession. The rest of the world is less likely to want to hold our bonds going forward because we have treated our allies as adversaries and our adversaries as allies. Hey Alice
welcome to wonderland.
Very helpful. So glad I am a paid subscriber.