For a long time, people talked about the Republican Party as if it was still split between Reagan-style conservatism and the new Trump movement. I’m one of these. That’s outdated. The GOP has already shed almost everything Reagan stood for — free trade, moral leadership, immigration, optimism, respect for institutions. What’s left now is something much darker. The real divide is between those who want a disciplined, controlled form of authoritarian power and those who are willing to let openly fascist and neo-Nazi voices into the mainstream.

That shift burst into public view when Tucker Carlson interviewed Nick Fuentes, a man who openly praises Hitler and calls for ending democracy. This wasn’t a mistake or a fringe podcast — it was deliberate. And it set off a civil war inside the conservative establishment, especially at the Heritage Foundation. Heritage, once the engine of Republican policymaking, is now being forced to answer a basic question: are they still a conservative think tank, or are they becoming an institution that tolerates white nationalism if it keeps them close to Trump’s base? Donors pushed back. Staff rebelled. Leadership hesitated. But the story is bigger than Heritage — it’s about a party that keeps moving the line of what it’s willing to accept.

At the same time, Republicans are rattled by brutal election losses. Races they assumed were safe, or at least would be close, slipped away into blowouts. Trump-aligned candidates underperformed again. And a trend they thought was locked in — increasing Hispanic support — is shifting back. Hispanic voters aren’t permanently Democratic, but they’re clearly signaling that relentless culture wars, immigrant-bashing, and extremism are pushing them away. They’re still up for grabs — but only for a party that treats them as citizens, not as demographic trophies or threats.

Add to this a wave of internal panic that has little to do with ideology and everything to do with power. The Supreme Court may soon strike down Trump’s tariffs, one of the few tools he uses to punish enemies and inflate his strongman image. If that happens, a major weapon is gone. Meanwhile, the economy is starting to sag under uncertainty, and voters are blaming Trump and Republicans in Congress for a government shutdown that feels less like strategy and more like sabotage. Financial markets notice chaos. Voters do too.

So where is the GOP right now? Still powerful. Still capable of winning. Still dominant at the state level and backed by a massive media machine. But it’s also becoming something it never was before in American history: a party openly embracing anti-democratic ideology. The internal debate isn’t about policy anymore. It’s about whether the party fully embraces authoritarianism with legal polish—or opens the gates to people who don’t even pretend to hide their admiration for fascism.

Democrats shouldn’t get cocky. If anything, this is the moment to get more serious. The GOP is not collapsing. It is evolving—into something more dangerous if left unchecked. Democrats need to keep expanding the tent, winning over independents, young voters, suburban families, veterans, Hispanic voters, and yes, even exhausted former Republicans who may disagree on taxes but won’t stomach dictatorship.

The Republican Party isn’t broken. But it is cracking. And what comes through those cracks — discipline or extremism, control or chaos — will define not just the party’s future, but the country’s.

