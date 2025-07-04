The Fourth of July is the one day a year we set aside for an exuberant, national celebration. It’s our moment to remember the Declaration of Independence and how it advanced the cause of human freedom. It’s a time to honor a truth stated plainly in its second paragraph: that we “are created equal.” That belief, combined with the document’s clear rejection of monarchy, forms the foundation of American democracy.

But on this Fourth of July, we must also confront a painful truth: Donald Trump and many in his “Make America Great Again” movement appear to prefer one-man rule.

Trump has long coveted the very royal power that the colonists rebelled against. During the 2024 campaign, he mused openly about using the military against political opponents—citizens whose views supposedly make them “enemies of the people.” In February, he posted a message about himself that read, “LONG LIVE THE KING!” Some Republicans pushed back, but in MAGA circles, it was met with cheers. On June 14th, at his military-style parade, Trump supporters stood near the White House holding signs that read: “Trump for King.”

It’s easy to laugh off the spectacle. But we shouldn’t.

MAGA loyalists not only idolize the man—they ignore the grievances that led to the American Revolution. The Declaration condemned Britain’s use of troops against civilians, its restrictions on trade, its control of the courts, and its interference with immigration and naturalization. Sound familiar?

The Trump-dominated Supreme Court now issues decisions that expand his powers—sometimes even at the expense of their own. His sweeping crackdown on immigration is harming local economies. And his trade war policies, cloaked in nationalist rhetoric, are undermining American businesses and global leadership.

Yes, the pace of Trump’s power grab is shocking—but the intent has always been there. Former officials from his own administration have warned us. His Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, called Trump “a threat to democracy.” And General Mark Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, has said Trump is “fascist to the core.”

Fascist leaders always cloak themselves in patriotism. Trump performs flag hugs at rallies. He once kissed the Stars and Stripes on stage. But look closer. The true abuse of the flag came on January 6th, 2021, when Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol using flagpoles—with the banners still attached—as weapons against police. That violent mob wasn’t defending democracy. They were trying to stop it.

Intended to block the certification of the 2020 election—which Trump lost—the Capitol attack was an assault on the principle of self-government. The very principle enshrined in the Declaration, which insists that leaders derive their power “from the consent of the governed.”

Too many in the MAGA movement wear “1776” on T-shirts and slap “patriot” stickers on their trucks—but they misunderstand the founding principles of this country. True patriotism isn’t cosplay. It’s not cosplay with muskets or Trump crowns. It’s the daily, hard work of citizenship.

True patriots don’t separate themselves from fellow citizens—and they don’t want a king.

On this Fourth of July, let’s remember the country our Founders risked their lives to create. A republic, not a monarchy. A democracy, not a dictatorship. A place where no man is above the law, and every person—regardless of background—is created equal.

Let’s celebrate with joy. With gratitude. And with the strength to defend the freedoms we’ve inherited.

Because our best days can still be ahead—if we fight for them together.

