Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
karen G OHIO's avatar
karen G OHIO
12h

Adam, as always, you are inspiring! Happy 4th.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynette Slover's avatar
Lynette Slover
12hEdited

I agree with you Adam!!!! We need to keep fighting for our country and Democracy-we should never ever give up!!!!!❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture