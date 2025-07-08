In today’s political climate, nuance has become a liability.

A few weeks ago, I advocated for a limited strike on Iran—one that ultimately took place in response to their persistent and deadly provocations, particularly against U.S. forces and interests across the region. As someone who’s worn the uniform, served in Iraq, and seen firsthand the toll of Iranian-backed militias and weapons, I didn’t make that call lightly. But I do believe in deterrence. I believe in confronting regimes that murder Americans and threaten our allies.

What’s still unclear are the full consequences of that strike. Iran’s response has been muted so far, but regional tensions remain dangerously high. Meanwhile, here at home, the fallout has been something else entirely.

Instead of measured debate, I faced a tidal wave of accusations. Suddenly, I was “MAGA.” Suddenly, I had “sold out democracy.” Why? Because I dared to express a view that didn’t fit neatly into one ideological box. Because I had the audacity to believe that you can support a forceful foreign policy and oppose Donald Trump’s authoritarian ambitions at the same time.

Let me say this clearly: I didn’t take on Trump and his enablers because I became a pacifist or joined the reflexive reaction crowd. I did it because I believe in constitutional democracy, the rule of law, and basic human decency. That commitment doesn’t vanish when I advocate for protecting American troops or confronting hostile regimes. In fact, it’s the same principle—defending what’s right, even when it’s politically inconvenient.

And here’s the larger point: we are not going to save democracy by creating purity tests. We’re not going to win this fight by refusing to talk to people we disagree with. Or worse—by shouting down anyone who challenges our assumptions, even if they’ve been in the trenches fighting authoritarianism from the beginning. Even if they are our ALLIES.

If the price of being “acceptable” in the pro-democracy camp is to abandon independent thought, then we’re becoming a mirror of the very thing we claim to oppose.

The truth is, democracy demands more than blind loyalty—to parties, to movements, or even to individuals we admire. It demands thought. Reflection. Debate. And yes, sometimes uncomfortable disagreement.

We cannot afford to turn every policy difference into a litmus test for moral legitimacy. If we do, we’ll destroy the very intellectual and moral diversity that makes democracy worth defending. And we will NEVER win.

So here’s my ask: Think for yourself. Listen generously. Challenge your own tribe. Be brave enough to stand alone sometimes. That’s not weakness—it’s the foundation of a functioning democracy.

We don’t need more performative rage. We need more courage. Not just to stand up to the people we disagree with—but to listen to those in our own camp who differ.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “But Adam, I still disagree with you on Iran”—good. That means you’re thinking. Just don’t forget who the real threat is. It’s not the person who shares 90% of your values but diverges on foreign policy. It’s the person who wants to burn the whole system down and replace it with one-man rule.

Let’s keep our eyes on the ball.

—Adam

