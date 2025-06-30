One of the Most Important Conversations I’ve Had

This week, I sat down with someone whose story might just help us understand the soul of our current political moment better than any poll, pundit, or policy proposal. Rich Logis was once deep in the heart of the MAGA movement. He wasn’t just a casual supporter—he was all in. A frequent media guest, a writer, and a self-described “true believer.” But in 2022, something changed. Rich walked away—and not just from Donald Trump, but from the entire MAGA worldview.

He didn’t just leave quietly, either. He founded Leaving MAGA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping others break free from what he now sees as an extremist political cult. In this interview, Rich opens up about what drew him in, what finally opened his eyes, and what it really takes to help people leave that world behind. His honesty is raw, his insights are urgent, and his warnings are ones we all need to hear.

I’ve done a lot of interviews over the past few years—but this one stands out. It’s not just a story of personal change. It’s a roadmap. If we want to rebuild trust in democracy, restore shared truth, and rescue people from the grip of authoritarian politics, we need to listen to people like Rich. Please take the time to watch. Share it widely. And let me know what you think. Be sure to visit Rich’s organization at Leavingmaga.org.

