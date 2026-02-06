Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Pete Hegseth, weekend TV personality turned Defense Secretary, is now threatening to cut ties with Scouting America because girls are allowed to participate.

This is what passes for national security leadership: a man who spent half a day in egress training for a photo op in a fighter jet is now waging ideological war against… the Boy Scouts. Sorry, Scouting America.

Not focused on readiness. Not addressing recruitment challenges. Not managing actual threats. Instead: targeting an organization that’s produced generations of service members because it dared to let girls learn knot-tying.

This is the guy assembling all top military brass in one location for a loyalty test. The guy obsessing over beards and uniform patches while actual strategic challenges go unaddressed. The guy who told generals “if we can’t trust you to wear your uniform right, how can we trust you with a $200 million airplane?”—the dumbest thing any commander can say.

Culture war distractions are easier than competent leadership.

The generals sat stone-faced during his Quantico circus. They know exactly what they’re dealing with: a Fox News host playing dress-up who thinks targeting youth organizations is Defense Secretary work.

Hegseth’s legacy will be threatening librarians, renaming ships, and declaring war on Girl Scouts while actual adversaries watch America’s military leadership implode from manufactured culture grievances.

Pathetic doesn’t cover it.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Pure idiocy. And what else can we expect coming from a national clown car. . . 🙄

