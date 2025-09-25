Adam Kinzinger

Quick Video: Scammers Impersonating my Family

Adam Kinzinger
Sep 25, 2025
Hey guys. This has been a big issue, the only family member on here is my lovely wife

Sofia Kinzinger
, my mother is not. Nor will I reach out to you unsolicited.

Thanks for those that have shared the scams already. Been very helpful.

Thanks!

Adam

