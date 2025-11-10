Voiceover at top. video for paid subscribers at bottom.

It’s easy to criticize the Democrats who voted to reopen the government — eight senators crossing over to vote for cloture — but it’s also fair to acknowledge that it was a brutally tough call. Shutting down the government hurts real people, not politicians. Every day of delay means furloughed workers, delayed paychecks, and growing anxiety across the country. That moral weight is real.

But let’s be clear about something: Republicans control the government. They control the House, the Senate, and the White House. Funding the government is their job.

All year long, the GOP has bragged that they don’t need Democrats — that they can govern alone, dictate terms, and never negotiate with the other side. They’ve spent months chest-thumping about “total control.” But when that control came with responsibility, they ran from it.

As the government ground to a halt, Republican leaders weren’t in Washington trying to fix it. Mike Johnson kept Congress on vacation. Members were still drawing their paychecks — about $30,000 gross each during the shutdown — while everyday Americans missed theirs. Trump was throwing parties at Mar-a-Lago. And as absurd as it sounds, construction on the new White House ballroom continued uninterrupted, a gleaming monument to self-indulgence while federal workers lined up at food banks.

Meanwhile, polling was clear: the public was blaming Republicans. The pressure was mounting, and the blowback was landing squarely where it belonged — on the party that caused the crisis. Democrats finally had a sliver of leverage, the power to withhold cloture and demand a fair negotiation.

Instead, they caved.

Negotiation, by definition, requires both sides to agree to negotiate. But instead of forcing that moment, Democrats simply folded. They bailed out the same Republicans who spent a year mocking them, sidelining them, and now shirking their duty.

Yes — Chuck Schumer voted “no.” But let’s not kid ourselves. I’ve been in those back-room meetings. Leadership can oppose something publicly while quietly orchestrating a few “brave souls” to take the tough votes. Usually it’s the newly elected, or those not running again — the expendables. It’s a managed retreat disguised as courage.

And yet, I understand the impulse. Democrats don’t want to become what the GOP has become — a party ruled by fear, where members are terrified to think for themselves. But there’s a balance between unity and surrender.

The challenge for Democrats is to fight hard, but not lose their moral center. Don’t mirror the Republican descent into intimidation and purity tests — but don’t hand them victories they haven’t earned, either. The GOP made this mess. Let them clean it up.

Because right now, it’s the American people who are paying the price — while the party in power parties on.

Share