Quick note: I have included the audio for this article following this note. I have also added a brief video where I discuss this article and some deeper thoughts at the bottom, for paid subscribers. This will be an occasional addition to these- particularly where I have personal experience.

The fiscal year clock is ticking again, and with it comes a rare moment of leverage that Democrats cannot afford to squander. When government funding runs out at the end of September, it creates a short but powerful window to demand real concessions. I served in Congress and lived through multiple funding showdowns. They are intense, sometimes ugly, and always high stakes. But if you know where your leverage is—and stick to it—you can secure meaningful wins. If you blink, you end up with nothing but a press release.

The last time a big funding deadline approached, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer essentially folded. Democrats got little in return while Republicans claimed victory and quickly moved on to their next demand. That cannot happen again. This is the only realistic chance Democrats will have before the next election to press for practical, popular priorities. The danger is that too many of them are already signaling weakness. Some moderate Democrats are fretting that they’ll be blamed for a shutdown. That fear is misplaced. Democrats don’t control the House. They don’t control the Supreme Court. They don’t control the White House. This is a Republican government and it is the Republican Party’s responsibility to keep the lights on. The blame belongs squarely with them. Even now saying that they have any leverage is essentially giving the GOP a win. Every response to the media should be simple “well, the GOP wanted control, they have it. If they need help they know where to find us, but it won’t be free.” The trust has already been broken, and it must be bought back.

I remember how these fights feel from the inside. The pressure builds minute by minute, the media counts down the hours, and everyone fears that voters will punish them for inaction. It’s easy to lose your nerve. I watched leaders in both parties talk tough in the morning only to soften by nightfall as headlines shifted. But the truth is that shutdowns start and end with those who hold the gavel. If the GOP is in charge, they own the crisis. Democrats should stop worrying about getting blamed and focus instead on shaping the outcome.

To do that, they need a clear, achievable list of demands. Not a wish list that can be dismissed as partisan theater, but concrete items that Republicans must accept if they want Democratic votes. Protecting Ukraine funding. Safeguarding basic health and safety regulations. Defending Social Security and Medicare from backdoor cuts. Ensuring fair election administration. Shutting the doors on DOGE. These are not radical positions. They are broadly popular and well within the mainstream. And Democrats should make it clear that without them, there is no deal.

The key is discipline. Too often Democrats have approached these showdowns as if politics will reward compromise for its own sake. But compromise only works when both sides are negotiating in good faith. The modern Republican Party has shown again and again that it is willing to manufacture chaos to score ideological points. Meeting that with endless flexibility is not bipartisanship—it’s surrender. Democrats should be ready to negotiate on the details, but not on the core commitments that protect American families and democratic institutions.

I can’t overstate how difficult these fights can be when you’re in the room. I remember late nights when tempers flared and everyone wondered who would break first. I remember the texts from anxious staff asking if they should prepare for furloughs, and the quiet conversations with members who feared they’d be blamed back home. But I also remember the times when standing firm worked—when clear red lines forced the other side to act responsibly. Those victories proved that leverage matters only if you’re willing to use it.

This will also be a test of character for Democratic leaders. Are they willing to endure a few days of bad headlines to protect core programs and the rule of law? Are they prepared to communicate clearly that Republicans, not Democrats, run Washington today and therefore own any shutdown? The coming standoff will answer those questions. If Democrats show discipline and conviction, they can emerge with tangible wins and demonstrate that they are capable of governing from the minority. If they cave again, it will confirm every fear about their readiness for the battles ahead.

The path forward is straightforward: make a concise list of demands, explain them to the public, and hold the line. Do not allow Republicans to frame this as shared failure. The government can only be funded if Republicans act responsibly. If they choose chaos, let them explain that to the American people. Democrats must make sure that responsibility—and accountability—cannot be blurred.

This is the moment to draw the line. Democrats don’t need to manufacture outrage or play political games. They just need to stand firm, present reasonable demands, and refuse to reward Republican dysfunction. If they meet this challenge, they can show that defending democracy and protecting Americans isn’t just campaign rhetoric—it’s a governing principle.

Video with my thoughts here: