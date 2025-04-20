Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aubrey Stewart's avatar
Aubrey Stewart
Apr 20

Thank you Adam. I am proud of all of us for choosing not to be like Pilate and wash our hands when we see cruelty and unfairness. This year Easter has meant a lot more than usual to me. Seeing people choose to spend their holiday weekend out protesting injustices felt very appropriate 💐💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Dino Alonso's avatar
Dino Alonso
Apr 20

Adam, this is precisely the balm we need right now. You’ve reminded us that Easter isn’t a sugar‑coated truce with reality but a rallying cry: even the darkest betrayals and the deepest wounds can give way to renewal, in a political climate that prizes outrage over honesty, your insistence that “truth matters, even when it costs you” cuts through the noise like a beacon.

I especially love your point about community—that resurrection isn’t a solo act. It’s a reminder that none of us can weather this storm alone. When you talk about returning to our people, you’re challenging us to rebuild solidarity brick by brick: sharing uncomfortable truths, listening across divides, and refusing to let cynicism win.

So here’s to refusing Pilate’s hand‑washing. Here’s to leaning into the discomfort of standing up, speaking out, and insisting that our better angels guide us forward. The chaos may roar, but as you say, change only blooms when we choose hope over fear—and walk that path together. Thank you for leading us toward better days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
251 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture