Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terri's avatar
Terri
2h

Looking forward to the Interview with Trevor Reed.

Reply
Share
Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
2h

Thank you, Adam. A family member is a POW in Russian custody right now - has been for over a year. We received two letters, months apart, through the Red Cross. He was alive as of September 2025.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture