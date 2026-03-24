Mark your calendar: our weekly Live Politics Debrief for paid subscribers is TODAY 3/24 at 4:00EST/3:00CST.

Other than marking your calendar, there’s nothing you need to do ahead of time. You’ll get a notification from Substack or an email when I go Live. You’ll be able to join live, weigh in, and hear my thoughts directly and in real time.

If you’re a paid member, I am so grateful for your support.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, I would be honored to have you as part of our community.