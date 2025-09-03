Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Rothschild's avatar
Heidi Rothschild
3hEdited

I upgraded to a paid subscription just so I could tell Adam, Michael, and my fellow readers how much this piece resonates with me. This:

“Trump didn’t take the idea of America from me. He took the belief that many of my fellow Americans still care about the idea.” I look at my fellow citizens differently now, wondering if they voted for Trump, if they never really got what American exceptionalism was all about; wondering how naive I’ve been for more than 70 years. Reality is a better place to live, I guess, but part of me is deeply saddened by knowing how rose-colored my glasses were.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
Jane Nordli Jessep's avatar
Jane Nordli Jessep
3h

A beautiful piece by Michael Wood. I don't think this will end up being a blip, but rather I see where we are as being more like a very serious illness, maybe something a kin to cancer or an infection that has multiple sources and elements. I think of my very rich neighbors who support trump, as they like their tax breaks and I don't think patriotism is something they care about, they are very lazy thinkers. Moving them off their attachment to the myth that trump will help them do better (how much $ do you need to finally have enough?) than they were already doing under Biden, will be a different operation from excising the weird cult behavior of his non-wealthy base. I am heartened by the millions of us who go in the streets in big cities and small towns and say NO KINGS, or SAVE THE CONSTITUTION and so on. And I am also heartened by the fact that I all sorts of people I might have disagreed with about policy in the past, are truly my comrades in arms, are my brothers and sisters in this awful fight for our republic, for our democracy, for our American goodness. Country over party, indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture