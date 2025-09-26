Short video at end after paywall

A government shutdown is one of those phrases that sounds far more dramatic than the reality most Americans experience. I’ve been in Congress through more than one of them, and I can tell you the mechanics are pretty simple: when Congress and the President can’t agree on how to fund the government by the end of the fiscal year, certain discretionary parts of government lose their legal authority to spend money. That’s it. The lights don’t literally go out in America.

What actually happens is that agencies that rely on annual appropriations pause non-essential operations. Some federal workers are sent home, while others—those in roles deemed essential—keep working, sometimes without an immediate paycheck. Air traffic controllers stay in the tower. The military stands guard. Border security doesn’t stop. The country’s core functions keep running. Programs like Social Security, VA benefits, and Medicare continue to send checks because they’re mandatory spending, funded by permanent law rather than the yearly budget fights. Same goes for things like interest on the national debt. Those payments don’t hinge on Congress passing a fresh funding bill.

But here’s the part I’ve seen up close and want to stress: once a shutdown begins, it stops being about budgets or debt. It quickly becomes a game of blame. Both parties dig trenches and start firing press releases instead of solutions. I’ve watched negotiations where the substance of the disagreement got lost while everyone scrambled to frame the other side as reckless or extreme. Even when a deal finally comes, it’s usually a short-term patch that punts the hard choices down the road. The fight becomes about who takes the hit politically, not about governing.

I remember the first shutdown I was part of. Staffers sprinted through the halls as midnight approached, but the urgency wasn’t about passing a sustainable budget—it was about avoiding the headline “Republicans (or Democrats) force shutdown.” The second time, the same movie played out. You could almost set your watch by the talking points. The stakes for federal workers are real—missed paychecks are no small thing—but the larger political drama is about narrative.

So what is a government shutdown? It’s a disruption, a failure of leadership, and a hit to the people who work for all of us. What it isn’t is a total stop to America’s vital services. Planes still fly. Social Security checks still arrive. Veterans still get their care. The danger is not that the country ceases to function overnight—it’s that we accept brinkmanship as normal politics.

Oh ya, Congress still gets their paychecks too. And they will play silly games like announcing that they asked the clerk to “hold their pay while the shutdown occurs,” which they hope you take as them forfeiting the pay. In reality, they get their check still, just after the shutdown is resolved. Too cute by half.

If there’s one lesson I’d offer from my time in Congress, it’s this: every time we stumble into a shutdown, we normalize dysfunction and erode trust in government. The burden to fund it lies on the party in power, and that’s the GOP. If they need help they can ask for it, but there will be a cost. That cost would likely be good for Americans.

