Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devin McCune's avatar
Devin McCune
2d

It’s not just disinformation saturating our feeds—it’s indoctrination. We’re witnessing a systematic effort not only to flood the narrative but to mold it, reaching beyond adults and targeting children in classrooms across America. This is more than just shaping perceptions; it’s laying the foundation for entire generations to grow up with distorted realities. I dive deeper into how this strategy is creeping into our education system in my latest article:

https://open.substack.com/pub/devinmccune/p/teaching-to-obey-or-teaching-to-think?r=5jlujj&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Granny Lambert's avatar
Granny Lambert
2d

Frightening. And now a palace airplane

disgraceful 😱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture