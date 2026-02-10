Hey everybody, this post is going to be a little bit different today because I am really excited to share some news with you.

As you know, I founded the Country First movement after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. We’ve built a strong group of pro-democracy Americans of all types who are working to resist the authoritarian movement we see growing in this country.

Today, I am proud to share that Country First is launching a seven figure educational campaign to push back on the politicization of the National Guard and U.S. military – the Reveille and Rally Program. The campaign is across digital media platforms and also includes billboards in key locations where Guard units have felt the tug of politicization in recent months.

I publicly announced the campaign with an op-ed in Newsweek. Below is an excerpt.

In recent years, we’ve seen the National Guard and even the broader Armed Forces increasingly pulled into partisan theater. Politicians have treated deployments as political stunts. Military imagery has been used for messaging rather than mission. And Guard units have been redirected away from their communities for reasons that have little to do with public safety and everything to do with politics.

That’s why Country First, the nonprofit I founded, is launching Reveille & Rally, a seven-figure national education campaign running throughout 2026 to warn against the political misuse of the National Guard and U.S. military.

The Guard has been there when Americans needed help most—responding to floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters. The military has protected our freedoms abroad, freedoms sometimes we take for granted. The Guard and our Armed Forces don’t ask who you voted for before rescuing you from a flooded home or clearing debris after a storm. But when politicians misuse the Guard for partisan purposes, communities are left vulnerable when disaster strikes and the Guard isn’t there to answer the call. (You can read the full piece HERE.)

This campaign will last throughout 2026 to ensure we keep the National Guard and U.S. military free from the types of politicization that can harm Americans and permanently damage these institutions that matter so much. And given recent developments, I expect we add additional messaging about the proper role of ICE in immigration enforcement shortly in the future.

