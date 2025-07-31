Special Interview: Shaun Pinner

In today’s episode, I sit down with Shaun Pinner, a man whose story is as harrowing as it is inspiring. Shaun is a former British Army soldier who later joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to stand against Russian aggression. He served honorably in Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade and became a Ukrainian citizen. In 2022, during the brutal siege of Mariupol, Shaun was captured by Russian forces, tortured, and paraded on Kremlin propaganda channels. He was sentenced to death in a sham trial by the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

But Shaun survived.

After months of abuse in Russian captivity, he was released in a high-stakes prisoner swap—and he’s since turned that nightmare into purpose. He now advocates for the rights and humane treatment of prisoners of war, shining light on abuses and working to uphold international law. He has an amazing book I would recommend to all (I’ve read it twice) called LIVE, FIGHT, SURVIVE

In this powerful and emotional conversation, Shaun recounts what it was like on the front lines in Mariupol, the moment of his capture, and the psychological toll of his time as a POW. We also discuss his current work supporting other former prisoners of war and calling out Russian war crimes.

This is a must-watch interview for anyone who cares about human dignity, the rules of war, and what real courage looks like. Shaun’s story is not just about survival—it’s about sacrifice, justice, and the strength to keep fighting for others.

Let’s get into it.

