For years, Iran has operated in the shadows—planting roadside bombs, training extremists, and destabilizing the Middle East while avoiding the full weight of American military power. I’ve seen the cost of that restraint up close.

As a member of Task Force 17 and 16 during my service in Iraq, one of our missions was to dismantle Iranian-backed networks that were responsible for killing American troops. These were not distant threats. These were sophisticated operations that used technology like explosively formed penetrators—EFPs—designed specifically to rip through armored vehicles and tear apart human bodies. Hundreds of American service members died as a result.

Let’s call this what it is: Iran has been in a slow-burn war against the United States for decades. Whether through Hezbollah, Shiite militias in Iraq, or direct attacks on oil infrastructure and U.S. assets, the Iranian regime has made its hostility clear. And they've never hidden their intentions. From “Death to America” chants in Tehran to plotting the assassination of former U.S. officials on American soil, their posture has never changed.

And yet, we’ve rarely held them fully accountable.

Now, with tensions escalating again—this time with former President Donald Trump’s renewed saber-rattling—it's time to ask the question: What would it actually look like if the United States struck Iran militarily? And perhaps just as important: What should we avoid repeating from past wars?

But first, let’s mentally separate this action from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Yes, Israel is executing both, but the reasons are far different.

First, This Wouldn’t Be Iraq 2.0

Let’s dispense with the idea that military action against Iran would resemble the 2003 invasion of Iraq. That was a full-scale ground war followed by years of occupation. If the U.S. takes action against Iran today, it won’t involve rolling tanks through Tehran. The Pentagon doesn’t want it. The American public doesn’t want it. And Iran’s internal dynamics make it unnecessary.

Iran is not a stable dictatorship like Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. It’s a fragile theocracy riddled with internal divisions—between reformers and hardliners, military and clerics, old guard and youth. The Iranian people have risen up repeatedly, risking their lives to demand basic freedoms. If the regime falls, it’ll likely be from within, not through foreign boots on the ground.

That’s why a modern American strike, if it happens, would be short, targeted, and strategic. It would focus on degrading capabilities, not occupying territory.

Scenario 1: Trump Is Bluffing Again

Let’s start with the most likely explanation for the recent threats: Donald Trump is bluffing.

We’ve seen this pattern before. He talks tough, issues threats, and then backs down at the last second. Yes, he authorized the killing of Qasem Soleimani, and that was the right call. Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind with American blood on his hands. But when Iran responded with a missile barrage that injured U.S. troops, Trump downplayed the attack, calling the injuries “headaches.” He didn’t retaliate.

He did the same when Iran attacked Saudi oil fields and shot down a $200 million U.S. surveillance drone. The world braced for a response. Instead, Trump reversed course and claimed he wanted to avoid casualties.

This behavior creates a credibility gap. If Trump is bluffing now and Iran calls it, and he once again folds, the damage to U.S. deterrence would be severe. Allies would doubt us. Enemies would grow emboldened. And the long-term cost of inaction would rise.

Scenario 2: A Precision Strike on Fordow

One credible option: a surgical strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility. This is not just another site on the map—it’s the linchpin of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Buried under a mountain near Qom, it’s designed to be impenetrable to all but the most advanced air forces.

There is only one nation on earth that can credibly strike Fordow and destroy it: the United States. We have the stealth bombers, the deep-penetration munitions, the aerial refueling capabilities, and the global logistics network to pull it off.

Destroying Fordow would deal a catastrophic blow to Iran’s nuclear program—possibly setting it back a decade or more. And it would send a powerful signal that the U.S. will not tolerate a nuclear-armed theocracy with a history of terrorism.

Would there be risks? Of course. Iran would likely retaliate, possibly through proxy attacks in the region, or missiles. But if Fordow is destroyed and their ability to go nuclear is wiped out, they’ll be fighting from a much weaker position, and a limited mission set of “denuclearization” would be accomplished.

Scenario 3: Increased U.S. Support for Israeli Operations

Another option is to continue the current approach: strong U.S. backing of Israel’s covert and overt efforts to degrade Iran’s capabilities.

This would include:

Aerial refueling for Israeli jets

Satellite and signal intelligence

Coordinated cyber operations

Diplomatic protection at the UN and in international forums

Israel has already pulled off stunning operations inside Iran—from sabotaging centrifuges to assassinating nuclear scientists. But there’s a ceiling to what Israel can do alone. Fordow, again, remains a challenge. If Israel can’t take it out, then this path risks becoming a war of attrition rather than a decisive strike.

Scenario 4: U.S. Air Superiority + Missile Suppression

If the U.S. is serious about neutralizing Iran’s offensive capabilities and deterring future aggression, the most effective option, while still risky, is a high-intensity air campaign.

The target list would likely include:

Fordow and other nuclear sites

Surface-to-surface missile launchers

IRGC bases and command centers

Key infrastructure supporting military operations

While Iran has thousands of missiles, their biggest limitation is the number of launchers. Once those are destroyed, their ability to launch coordinated barrages drops sharply. More American aircraft in the sky means more opportunities to locate and eliminate those launchers before they can fire.

It also has a psychological effect: Iran’s leadership knows that once those launchers are gone, they’re nearly defenseless.

Iran Isn’t Ten Feet Tall

Let’s stop pretending Iran is some invincible superpower. Its economy is in shambles. Its currency has collapsed. Its population—especially its youth—are disillusioned, angry, and ready for change. Its military is large but outdated. And its strength relies on asymmetry and subterfuge, not traditional battlefield dominance. A quick strike focused not on the people but on the unpopular nuclear program and IRGC can possibly keep the people on our side, as they take their nation back. A prolonged, protracted fight risks losing that goodwill.

Yes, Iran is dangerous. But it is not untouchable. And unlike past decades, the American public understands that the fight today is about targeted force, not open-ended wars.

Final Word: The U.S. Military Remains Unmatched

I sure wish we had a different team in charge, but as someone who wore the uniform and served overseas, I say this without hesitation: the United States military is the most capable, professional, and lethal fighting force in the world.

No nation comes close to our global reach, precision strike capabilities, or ability to project power across oceans. Our intelligence systems, logistical support, and joint operations across services remain unmatched.

More importantly, our service members are not just warriors. They’re patriots—serving with discipline, integrity, and deep love for this country.

If Iran continues to push the boundaries—or if Trump’s posturing leads to real conflict—America will be ready. And we won’t go in confused, scattered, or weak. We’ll go in with purpose, with overwhelming strength, and with the backing of a people who know that freedom, once threatened, must be defended.

Share