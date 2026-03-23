Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Dan L's avatar
Dan L
9h

Have you been in contact with Mark Kelly of AZ to be on a ticket with him for the executive office of the United States?

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Chad Cronin's avatar
Chad Cronin
9h

You previously said Trump shouldn’t be removed from office. What would be the implications of doing such and what are your reasons to keep him as president?

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