The Qataris want to gift Donald Trump a $400 million Boeing 747-8. It’s not just any plane — it’s a flying palace, complete with two bedrooms, a private office, all business-class seating, and massive TVs. In other words, it’s the perfect airborne throne for a man who has never seen a golden toilet he didn’t like. And make no mistake, once Trump leaves the White House, that plane isn’t going to serve the American taxpayer — it’s going straight to his presidential library, where he can keep using it at our expense.

The cost to the American people? Hundreds of millions for conversion, maintenance, and operation as Air Force One. The cost to Trump? Zero.

The Emoluments Clause? Never Heard of It.

This brazen 747 deal is a direct violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which explicitly bars U.S. officials from accepting gifts, payments, or other benefits from foreign governments without Congressional approval. That approval hasn’t been given. Trump is just grabbing what he wants — and so is his family.

Here are a few of their greatest hits:

World Liberty Financial : Early in Trump’s term, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency firm took a $75 million investment from billionaire Justin Sun. Not long after, a federal fraud case against Sun quietly disappeared. Today, World Liberty Financial is selling “meme coins” featuring Trump and Melania, profiting directly from the Trump name.

Qatar, Again : Trump’s family recently inked a $5.5 billion deal to build a beachfront resort in Qatar. The local partner? A company owned by the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, meaning Trump’s family is cutting deals directly with a foreign government.

Affinity Partners : Days after Trump’s inauguration, his son, Donald Jr., announced plans for a major hotel in Belgrade, Serbia. The money for the project? It’s coming from Affinity Partners, a firm started by Trump’s son-in-law with funding from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and, of course, Qatar.

Social Media Cash Grab : Before taking office, Trump settled a lawsuit against the social media platform X, pocketing $10 million. In a bizarre twist, Trump then put X’s owner, Elon Musk, in charge of an ongoing effort to dismantle key government agencies.

Pressure on Allies : According to British news outlet The Observer, Trump and his allies pressured British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make a Trump-owned golf course the site of the 2028 British Open. That’s a deal worth millions in course fees and international prestige.

Monetizing the First Lady : Before Trump took office, his family accepted $40 million from Amazon for the rights to produce and stream a documentary series about Melania Trump.

Access for Sale : Trump is auctioning off face-to-face time at the White House. Past presidents may have given time to campaign backers, but Trump’s twist is that the money goes directly to his family, not to a campaign or political party.

Pay-to-Play Networking: Trump has even founded a super-exclusive club, The Executive Branch, with a $500,000 initiation fee, offering access to a Georgetown clubhouse and, more importantly, to a prime network of influence-peddlers.

Time for a Reckoning

Democrats need to make it clear to these corrupt actors that the clock is ticking. The Qataris, Saudis, and other foreign governments cutting these shady deals should understand that they will face severe consequences when a new administration takes charge. Those luxury jets and billion-dollar beachfront resorts might seem like clever investments today, but they’ll come with a steep price when a real Justice Department comes knocking.

Speaking of the DOJ, Trump’s current legal shield is the ultra-MAGA loyalist Pam Bondi, who has turned the department into a personal law firm for Trump’s interests. Few in Washington know more about the flow of foreign cash than Bondi — after all, in her previous life as a private lawyer, she spent years representing the Qataris in DC.

So, there you have it. From the gift of a $400 million flying palace to a wait-listed private club, this is the Trump family’s top-ten corruption list. They’ve gotten away with it so far by exploiting loopholes and breaking the rules of decency that once separated American democracy from banana republics.

That won’t last. Not if we do our jobs.

