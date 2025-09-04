Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann K's avatar
Ann K
3h

The difference between you and the convicted felon’s sycophants is that you put your country first. The love of your country comes before your own career. You made the right choice, Adam. Thank you. 🫡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tai's avatar
Tai
3h

Courage has been in short supply and certainly not contagious. But I appreciate your bravery and outspokenness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture