Fictional, But All Too Real

What follows is fiction. A composite conversation, imagined in a dimly lit bar. But if you’ve spent time in Washington, you’ll recognize the voices. The excuses are real, the fear is real, and the cowardice is real. I was inspired to write this after reading that Congress voted to form another committee to investigate our work on the January 6th committee, knowing a full 2/3rds would have voted no in a secret ballot. But alas…

At the Bar with a Congressman

The bar was quiet, the jukebox soft, the air heavy with stale beer. Across from me sat a Republican congressman I’ve known for years. Not one of the flamethrowers. Not one of the conspiracy-mongers. The kind who once talked about fiscal responsibility, free markets, America’s role in the world. The kind who when you hear his name you say, “oh he’s still in??”

He stared at his drink, not at me. “Adam,” he finally said, “it’s just too hard. Look what happened to you. Look what happened to Liz. You stood up and the party threw you out. What do you think would happen to me?”

I leaned back. I’ve heard this song before. “That’s your defense? That your career matters more than the oath you swore?”

He flinched but said nothing. So I pressed.

“Did you ever imagine you’d be okay with mass deportations without trial? That you’d be silent as we vote with Russia, North Korea, and Venezuela in the U.N.? That you’d sit stone faced while Trump threatened Canada, Greenland, and Panama? That you’d help drive India into the arms of Russia and China? And January 6th — my God, you were there. You saw the mob. And now you’re voting to investigate the investigators, to turn the blame on people who tried to stop it. Tell me, when you first ran, was this your idea of public service?”

He finally looked up, his eyes tired. “It’s complicated.”

“No,” I said, leaning closer. “It feels hard at first. I know. I lived it. I made the choice. I knew what it would cost me, mostly— my seat, my standing, maybe even my safety. But I chose to do the right thing anyway. Not out of bravery but out of duty. I’m one representative of 700,000 people, a solemn position. And you know what? After the first step, it gets easier. Because once you stand up, you remember who you are. Yes, there’s sacrifice. But there are plenty of jobs in America that require less. They will hire you. If you’re in Congress, you have a duty to be brave.”

He looked away. His shoulders sagged, as if the weight of his excuses had finally crushed him.

“You think history will spare you?” I asked. “That someday your grandkids will read, ‘Grandpa knew better, but it was too hard’? That won’t be the footnote. That will be the headline. You’ll be remembered as the man who knew the truth and was too weak to act on it.”

He whispered, “You don’t understand. The voters… they’re his now. The base doesn’t want independence. They want loyalty. If I go against him, I’m finished.”

I shook my head. “I do understand. Better than you. Because I lived it. I made the choice you’re too scared to make. And yes, it cost me — but I’d make the same choice again. Because at the end of the day, I still have my integrity. Each day still weighs heavy, but I know the heavier weight is carrying around shame and cowardice. But, integrity always remains. Can you say the same?”

He didn’t answer. He just sat there, hunched over an empty glass, pitiful and broken. It won’t be long till he tries to go on FoxNews or Newsmax to get some praise, a temporary hit of crack to numb the pain. It will only leave him feeling more broken and empty, more in need of another “hit,” more empty after, and the cycle continues.

When I walked out into the night, I realized the truth: the difference between us wasn’t Trump, or politics, or even the base. It was duty. I chose to do mine, as did many others not longer in office. He chose to do nothing.

And history won’t forget the difference.

