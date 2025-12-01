Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
13h

Thank you, Adam, as usual for clearly laying out the facts. Now we need bold headlines every day! Several of the substack presenters (not sure that's the right terminology) seem to be doing the press's job for it. Now we just need headlines to accompany the protests. Maybe, just maybe some of this is breaking through the veil of greatness and impunity that DJT has attempted to cloak himself in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kitty Rowell's avatar
Kitty Rowell
13h

Amen again to you Adam. You are such a gift to all who seek the truth with courage,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture