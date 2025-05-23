Let’s end this week with some—dare I say—gooder news: (and nobody can accuse me of being blind to danger right?) Donald Trump cannot be elected President for a third term. This was settled by a Constitutional amendment, passed after Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected four times. While we should stay alert to any signs he might seriously pursue it, let’s be honest—this feels like just another grift. He’ll be 82 by then. Now, Trump Jr.? Maybe…bring on that fight.

The 22nd Amendment clearly states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” There’s no wiggle room here—no exceptions for a president like Trump whose two terms were interrupted by a loss. Still, he insists there may be a “workaround,” especially if, as he fantasizes, voters clamor: “He’s so good, we have to figure something out.”

One such workaround was recently floated: that Trump could run as vice president, perhaps alongside J.D. Vance. The idea is that once in office, he could pull the strings from the sidelines—or, if Vance stepped down, take the Oval Office back for himself.

Legal experts are split. Brian Kalt, a constitutional scholar at Michigan State, notes the language only bars being elected president a third time—it doesn’t say you can’t serve. “We’ve seen this in other countries,” he said. “Everywhere there are term limits, there are vulnerabilities.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s most fervent supporters are already pushing third-term fantasies. Steve Bannon claims Trump has “many alternatives” to extend his power, and says populist policies—like higher taxes on the wealthy to fund massive tax cuts for everyone else—will ignite the base. The official Trump store is already hawking “Trump 2028” caps and “Rewrite the Rules” T-shirts, turning the fantasy into a revenue stream.

But not everyone’s buying it. Even Trump allies are pushing back. USA Today’s Nicole Russell, a supporter, responded with a simple “Hard no.” Newt Gingrich dismissed the idea altogether: “He’s not going to run for another term.”

And let’s not forget the other constitutional roadblock—the 12th Amendment. It clearly states that no one who is ineligible to be president can serve as vice president. So Trump’s two-term status disqualifies him from either role. Check and checkmate.

So why is this nonsense still being floated?

Simple.

First, Trump is a narcissist who thrives on attention. As Newt Gingrich put it: “Don’t underestimate the degree to which he believes any Trump-centered noise is good.”

Second, he’s a bully. He loves watching would-be rivals like Haley, DeSantis, and Rubio twist in the wind while he holds court over 2028 speculation.

And finally, he’s a grifter. The T-shirts ($36) and hats ($50) aren’t political strategy—they’re profit. This is about padding his pockets, not plotting policy.

So, yes, this third-term talk is absurd. But it’s also a reminder of how far the Trump machine will go to keep the spotlight—and the cash—flowing.

Still, here’s the good news: The Constitution holds. The rules are clear. And deep down, even many in his own party know it’s all a con.

Let them sell the fantasy. We’ll stand on reality—and keep building a future where the truth wins.

Let’s keep going.

