Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Zimmerman's avatar
Laura Zimmerman
Apr 28

The key difference for us as a nation though is Congress…. The members of Congress bear enormous responsibility to protect the people, and great blame if a wayward, evil, corrupt President is allowed to thrash his way forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
Apr 28

From your mouth to God’s ears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
140 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture