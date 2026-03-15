Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Jane Keutzer's avatar
Jane Keutzer
7h

Beautiful memorial for these brave airmen. Thank you,Adam!

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Dennis Wagner's avatar
Dennis Wagner
7h

Thank you for writing this poignant reminder Congressman Kinzinger.

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