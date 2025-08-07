Once upon a time—not long ago—the Department of Justice meant something. It stood as the last line of defense for a constitutional republic under assault. It was supposed to be the place where no man, no movement, no mob could rise above the law. It was where democracy showed its teeth against those who tried to replace it with violence.

But this week, the DOJ sent a different message. And that message was simple: If you try to overthrow democracy for the right person, we will protect you. If you scream for police officers to be killed in service of the right cause, we will reward you. If you choose the side of authoritarianism, the Department of Justice under Donald Trump will welcome you back with open arms.

Meet Jared Wise.

He’s not a cartoon villain. He’s not some unhinged guy in a fur hat. He’s not even your average MAGA rioter swept up in delusion and peer pressure. No—he was once a supervisory agent with the FBI. A man trained in law enforcement. A man who took an oath. A man who knew better.

And yet on January 6, 2021, Jared Wise stood in the middle of a violent mob and cheered as his fellow Americans—police officers—were beaten, brutalized, and overwhelmed. He screamed at those same officers, calling them Nazis. He shouted, “You are the Gestapo, you can’t see it?” And then, as if channeling every ounce of hatred and rage into a single command, he screamed, “Kill ’em! Kill ’em! Kill ’em!”

That’s not hyperbole. That’s on body camera footage. That’s not disputed. That’s not in question.

And this week, the man who incited violence against police officers in defense of a lie—the Big Lie—was rewarded with a job inside the Department of Justice.

Let that sink in. The man who urged the killing of police officers is now employed at the DOJ.

Not in a clerical role. Not sweeping the floors. He’s been brought in to work on the DOJ’s so-called “Weaponization Working Group,” which exists not to defend justice, but to hunt those who once dared to investigate him and his fellow rioters. The unit is a revenge operation, plain and simple. A tool to turn the Justice Department into a weapon against the very concept of accountability.

When asked about it, the DOJ didn’t deny it. They didn’t backtrack or explain. They said, with no irony at all, “Jared Wise is a valued member of the Justice Department. We appreciate his contributions.”

Appreciate his contributions.

This is a man who stood in the middle of an insurrection and screamed for police officers to be killed. And the Department of Justice—of the United States of America—is publicly thanking him for his contributions.

Ask yourself: What if this were reversed? What if a former Black Lives Matter activist had screamed “Kill ’em!” at police during a riot, and was then hired by a Democratic administration’s DOJ? Would Republicans shrug that off? Would Fox News let it go? Of course not. They’d be howling for blood. There’d be investigations, hearings, and threats of impeachment before the week was out.

But when the insurrectionist is one of their own, the rules are different. This isn’t about fairness or law. It’s about power. The lesson of Jared Wise is simple: If you’re loyal to the strongman, you’re untouchable. If you’re willing to do violence in his name, there will be a job for you.

This isn’t a mistake. This isn’t a blunder. It’s the plan. Replace the system. Reward the loyal. Rewrite the meaning of justice until it has none.

And yet—we don’t have to accept this.

Yes, this is a dark moment. It should be. It’s supposed to be. But we’ve lived through worse, and we’re still here. That’s not because of institutions or slogans. It’s because people stood up when it counted.

Now it counts.

If you believe in the rule of law, speak. If you believe violence should be punished, not rewarded, act. If you believe the Department of Justice still matters, don’t look away.

Because this is the fight. Not next year. Not in theory. Now.

The man who screamed “Kill ’em!” is working for the Justice Department. That should shake you to your core.

But it should also wake you up. I firmly believe anyone associated with Trump, someday, will be shunned from society.

And maybe that’s the one thing they didn’t count on.

