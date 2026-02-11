Adam Kinzinger

Johan
2h

This is exactly right.

Democracy isn’t preserved by concentrating power in safe blue islands. It’s preserved by competing everywhere…because the alternative is one-party rule, and one-party rule is how democracies collapse.

When you abandon states because they look unwinnable, you’re not just conceding electoral votes. You’re abandoning the architecture that makes democratic correction possible. You’re surrendering school boards, state legislatures, judicial benches, and the entire pipeline of future leaders. You’re telling millions of Americans their voices don’t matter because they live in the wrong zip code.

But here’s the deeper point: societies that optimize for human flourishing don’t write off entire populations because engaging them is inconvenient. They compete everywhere because that’s how you build trust, distribute power, and create the conditions where people can actually live well rather than merely survive under unchecked authority.

The Founders understood this. Madison didn’t say eliminate disagreement, he said structure it.

Force ideas to compete in the open marketplace. Make power justify itself through persuasion, not domination. That friction isn’t a bug. It’s the entire design.

Competing everywhere isn’t optimism. It’s the only mechanism that’s ever worked to reduce suffering at scale…by distributing power so broadly that concentrated atrocity becomes harder, by creating accountability mechanisms in every jurisdiction, by ensuring that when systems fail there’s still a path to correction.

That’s not the long game. That’s the only game that matters.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

