Video for paid subscribers follows article

James Garfield never expected to become a martyr for good government, but history had other plans. A Civil War hero and a man of deep intellect, Garfield entered the presidency determined to challenge the corrupt patronage system that had come to dominate American politics. At the time, federal jobs were doled out as political rewards, not based on merit or competence. This “spoils system” didn’t just breed inefficiency; it bred corruption, resentment, and, in Garfield’s case, violence. His assassin, Charles Guiteau, was a disgruntled office-seeker who believed he deserved a government job simply because he supported Garfield’s campaign. Garfield’s death became a tragic, undeniable symbol of a broken system.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The man who inherited the presidency, Chester A. Arthur, was perhaps the last person anyone expected to carry out meaningful reform. Arthur had built his career as a loyal cog in the very patronage machine Garfield tried to dismantle. As the powerful Collector of the Port of New York, he presided over one of the most notorious centers of political favoritism in the country. Reformers distrusted him, and many assumed that Garfield’s assassination would return the reins of government to the spoilsmen who had nurtured Arthur’s rise.

But Arthur surprised everyone—including his own allies. Confronted with the national horror of Garfield’s murder and the growing public demand for change, he underwent a dramatic transformation. In 1883, he signed the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act into law, establishing that federal jobs would be awarded based on merit, not political loyalty. The law created competitive exams, protections against political coercion, and the beginnings of a professional, apolitical federal workforce. Chester Arthur, once an emblem of machine politics, became one of its great reformers. His presidency stands as a reminder that leaders can grow, that they can put country above party, and that even the most unlikely figures can rise to meet a moral moment.

That history could not feel more distant from the current Republican Party. Rather than building on the legacy of Garfield and Arthur—or the later conservative embrace of competent governance under presidents like Eisenhower and Reagan—the modern GOP is openly working to destroy the civil service system that has served this country for more than a century. The spoils system, once abolished for the safety and stability of the Republic, is now being resurrected under sanitized branding like “Schedule F,” “accountability,” or “draining the swamp.” In reality, these plans would purge thousands of nonpartisan experts and replace them with ideological loyalists—people chosen for their willingness to obey, not their ability to serve.

This is not modernization. It is not reform. It is a return to the chaos and corruption that civil service protections were created to prevent. The people who design our defense systems, maintain our power grid, protect our food supply, care for veterans, and uphold the rule of law would suddenly become political appointees, vulnerable to pressure, threats, and partisan whims. Job security would no longer depend on competence but loyalty. Instead of preventing corruption, the government would incentivize it. Instead of insulating national security from politics, it would entangle the two. We know where this leads—because we’ve been there before.

Garfield died because the spoils system turned the federal government into a battleground for patronage and personal reward. Arthur, who once benefited from that same system, ultimately recognized the danger and helped end it. The modern GOP, by contrast, is attempting not to learn from that history but to undo it entirely. They are walking away from Lincoln’s belief in a government that lifts people up, from Arthur’s recognition that fairness protects democracy, and from Reagan’s insistence that government must be efficient, professional, and worthy of public trust. The party of Lincoln, Arthur, and Reagan believed in governing. Today’s Republican Party seems to believe only in ruling.

That divergence is not a matter of style or rhetoric. It is a matter of values. When a major political movement seeks to replace expertise with obedience and merit with patronage, it is abandoning the conservative tradition it claims to honor. It is turning its back not only on history but on the lessons paid for in blood. And it is choosing a path that leads not toward a stronger America, but toward a weaker, more corrupt, and more divided one.

Share

Video for paid members: