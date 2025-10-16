There’s a line between dark humor and moral rot. Anyone who’s served in combat, flown dangerous missions, or worked in high-stress environments knows that humor—sometimes biting, sometimes absurd—is how you cope with the unthinkable. I’ve been in group chats with other pilots and soldiers that I’d never want to see the light of day. But there’s a world of difference between that and joking about gassing Jews, praising Hitler, or mocking people because of their race or gender. What came out of the leaked Young Republican chat group wasn’t gallows humor. It was hatred wearing irony as a mask.

When you strip away the excuses, what you see in those messages isn’t immaturity—it’s indoctrination. It’s a group of self-described “patriots” using memes and shock jokes to normalize fascism and racism. And when a sitting U.S. Vice President like JD Vance rushes to dismiss it all as “boys being boys,” he’s not just minimizing it—he’s endorsing it. He’s saying, “We’ll look the other way, as long as you’re on our team.”

Let’s be clear: these “boys” are not boys. The Young Republicans’ age range is 18 to 40. These are adults—grown men and women with jobs, influence, and in many cases, aspirations for public office. They can vote, serve, lead, and shape the culture of a political party that already has a dangerous authoritarian streak. So when their private conversations are filled with “I love Hitler” posts and racist filth, it’s not just youthful stupidity—it’s a window into the moral vacuum that the GOP has cultivated. These are the foot soldiers of a movement that worships power and cruelty, not character or compassion.

When I ran for Congress, I was 31—the same age as the leader of that chat group. I was young, ambitious, and imperfect. I said things bluntly. I was learning. But I wasn’t spreading hate. I didn’t glorify genocidal dictators or demean entire groups of people. I believed—and still believe—that public service is about something higher than yourself. That you can be tough without being cruel. That being conservative—or being patriotic—should never mean abandoning basic decency.

JD Vance was also in his early thirties when he wrote Hillbilly Elegy. That book was his attempt to diagnose the moral decline of working-class America. But now, as a VP and Trump loyalist, he’s become the very thing he once criticized—a man who excuses moral decay when it benefits him politically. To watch him defend neo-Nazi rhetoric as harmless “young male behavior” is to see how far the party has fallen. The same man who once lectured America about personal responsibility now treats hate speech like a harmless phase.

And that’s the thing—Republicans love to talk about personal accountability. They campaign on it. They brand themselves as the party of discipline, faith, and self-control. But when their own people are caught crossing every imaginable line, the rules suddenly vanish. It’s never their fault. They’re always the victims—of “media bias,” of “cancel culture,” of “the left.” We’ve heard it all before. They cry foul when they face the very accountability they demand for everyone else. The party that tells poor Americans to “take responsibility” can’t even hold its own members accountable for praising Hitler.

This isn’t about policing speech. It’s about protecting the moral boundaries that hold a nation together. There’s a long, ugly history of movements that began by laughing at hate—and ended by enacting it. Every fascist ideology in history began as a joke to someone. Every genocide started with dehumanization disguised as humor. The minute you tolerate people in your ranks laughing about mass murder, you’ve already taken a step down that road. You’ve already lost something essential.

It’s easy to brush off an online chat group as “just words.” But these aren’t just words. They’re a reflection of where parts of the conservative movement are headed. When white nationalism and antisemitism become casual banter among the party’s “young leaders,” it shows how deeply broken the culture has become. It’s not a fringe anymore—it’s the pipeline.

So no, this isn’t “boys being boys.” This is grown men celebrating evil and being defended by people who should know better. It’s not about youthful indiscretion—it’s about moral corrosion. And the people excusing it are the same ones who’ll lecture America about values and patriotism. They’ve built a party that rewards cruelty and excuses hate, and they’re teaching the next generation that as long as you say you’re “just joking,” you can get away with anything.

Maybe it’s time we stop pretending this is normal. Maybe it’s time the so-called party of Lincoln admits it’s been overrun by people who would’ve hated Lincoln. Because this isn’t the movement of Reagan or Eisenhower or even Bush. It’s a movement that can’t tell the difference between free speech and fascism, between humor and hate. And if you still find yourself defending it, maybe the joke’s on you—because history never laughs with those who excuse the inexcusable.

