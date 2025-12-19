Video for paid subscribers follows

In November and December of 2024, America briefly lost its mind.

It began with reports of “mysterious drones” in the skies—mostly over the Northeast, occasionally elsewhere—and within days the story metastasized into something far more dangerous than blinking lights at night. Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew went on television and claimed he had firsthand knowledge that the objects were Iranian drones launched from a “mothership” off the U.S. coast.

That claim was false. No Iranian mothership. No hostile drone fleet. No invasion.

But by the time the truth caught up, the panic had already done its work.

This was not a national security crisis. It was a textbook case of mass hysteria—our generation’s War of the Worlds moment—amplified by partisan media, social media algorithms, and political actors who benefit from fear.

How Ordinary Airplanes Became “UFOs”

The underlying reality was banal. Most of the “drones” were ordinary aircraft—commercial jets, military training flights, helicopters—seen under unfamiliar conditions. High-resolution cameras, when zoomed in, showed navigation lights, fuselages, and wing structures consistent with planes. Lower-quality phone cameras produced blurry, vibrating blobs that looked vaguely otherworldly.

That discrepancy explains the most important detail of the entire episode: despite tens of thousands of videos, there were no clear images of anything extraordinary.

No sharp photos. No definitive footage. No wreckage. No radar anomalies matching the claims.

If hostile foreign drones had truly been operating freely over U.S. airspace, the evidence would not be grainy TikToks filmed from backyards.

But hysteria does not care about evidence. It feeds on uncertainty.

The Political Incentive to Panic

What transformed confusion into national frenzy was not curiosity—it was politics.

Right-wing media seized on the story immediately. The drones were framed as proof of Biden-era weakness, Democratic incompetence, and America’s supposed collapse. The lack of facts didn’t slow the narrative; it accelerated it. Questions became accusations. Speculation became certainty.

Jeff Van Drew’s claim about an Iranian mothership was not an innocent mistake. It was a perfect example of how authority lends credibility to nonsense. When an elected official claims “firsthand knowledge,” many Americans assume someone, somewhere, has done the homework.

They hadn’t.

Federal agencies repeatedly stated they had no evidence of foreign drones. The Pentagon denied the claims. Intelligence officials quietly rolled their eyes. But those corrections never travel as far or as fast as fear.

That asymmetry is the real danger.

Right-Wing Media’s Frenzy Machine

This is not a new pattern. Right-wing media has perfected the cycle:

Identify an ambiguous event Attribute it to a foreign enemy or liberal failure Elevate the most extreme interpretation Accuse skeptics of naïveté or betrayal Move on once the story collapses

We’ve seen it with migrant “caravans,” election conspiracies, crime waves that never materialized, and now drones.

What matters is not whether the story is true. What matters is whether it feels true to an audience already primed to believe America is under siege.

And when the panic fades—when no mothership appears, no drones attack, no reckoning comes—there is no accountability. No apology. No reflection.

Everyone just moves on.

Why This Matters

Some will shrug and say this was harmless. A few weeks of excitement. Some late-night jokes. No lasting damage.

That’s wrong.

Mass hysteria corrodes trust. It trains people to doubt reality and overtrust outrage. It conditions voters to see every unexplained event as proof of conspiracy rather than a prompt for investigation.

Worse, it cheapens real threats.

When everything is framed as an existential crisis, nothing is. The next time there is a genuine national security issue, a portion of the public will already be numb—or worse, misdirected.

There is also a moral cost. Fear-based politics turns neighbors into suspects and public servants into villains. It replaces democratic accountability with performative panic.

The Lesson We Refuse to Learn

Orson Welles’ War of the Worlds broadcast in 1938 famously caused listeners to believe Martians were invading. Historians later debated how widespread the panic really was, but the lesson stuck: people are vulnerable to authoritative voices telling frightening stories.

Eighty-six years later, we like to think we’re smarter.

We’re not.

We just have better cameras, faster distribution, and politicians willing to trade truth for airtime.

December 2024 will not be remembered for drones—because nothing actually happened. It will be forgotten entirely, except as a case study in how easily a modern democracy can be whipped into fear, weaponized for politics, and then abandoned without consequence.

Until the next frenzy comes along.

And it will.

