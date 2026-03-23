Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katina's avatar
Katina
6h

We don't have money to upgrade critical systems like this, and other infrastructure. But we have money to waste on unnecessary wars.

I'm so sorry for the lives lost and for the controller who was put in an untenable position.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Scott Whitmire's avatar
Scott Whitmire
6h

Your analysis of the true root cause is correct as I see the situation. Momentary lapses always have systemic root causes. One other factor I should mention is that the driver of the truck did not clear the runway visually, including looking for landing planes, before proceeding. Runways are like railroad tracks, always look both ways before crossing, regardless of the signals.

Reply
Share
1 reply
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture