A couple years ago, a filmmaker named Steve Pink followed me around during my final stretch in Congress.

At the time, things were… a little crazy.

I had voted to impeach Donald Trump. I was serving on the January 6 Committee. Members of my own party were turning on me. My family was receiving death threats. And the Republican Party was going through an identity crisis that we are still living through today.

Steve Pink is a Hollywood director whose politics were very different from mine. But he wanted to tell the story of what happens when someone decides to stand up to their own side when it matters. So he picked up a camera (and a crew) and started filming.

The result became the documentary “The Last Republican.”

The film follows my final year in Congress and the events surrounding the January 6 investigation, showing both the public fights and the personal cost of speaking out when it would have been easier to stay quiet.

When it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and later streamed on Apple TV, Prime, Google, etc, I was blown away by how many people reached out saying the story meant something to them. The film isn’t just about politics. It’s about integrity, pressure, and the choices we make when our careers collide with our conscience.

Now I’m excited to share that the entire movie is available to watch for FREE on YouTube.

If you’ve been curious about it, or if you’ve heard people talk about it but never had the chance to see it, now you can watch the whole thing.

👉 Watch it here:

LINK TO THE LAST REPUBLICAN

If you do watch it, I’d love to hear what you think. And if it resonates with you, share it with a friend. The more people who see it, the more people understand what actually happened during that moment in American history.

And maybe, just maybe, it reminds people that standing up for the truth is still worth it.

– Adam

