Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy River's avatar
Randy River
15h

Excellent! Even more people will get to enjoy it. I watched it when it first was released, and loved it. Great piece of work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Kinzinger
Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
15h

Great! It will be available for all. I happily paid when it came out and thoroughly enjoyed it. The striking difference between you, and the Republicans of today, is your humanity. You have never compromised your values. Your loyalty to family and constituents is on full display. Politics is dirty as we all know quite well. Watching you navigate January 6th and the decisions surrounding that day, it’s very clear you maintained your moral compass. Most politicians have lost theirs. Let’s hope the future brings brighter days and leaders who follow your example.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Kinzinger
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture