Johan
7h

Thank you for laying this out. What you’ve shown is exactly what has been the major theme: cruelty isn’t a glitch in the system, it’s the system. The mask of “protecting children” was never about safeguarding the vulnerable…it was a loyalty test, a weaponized theater of morality designed to dehumanize dissent and sanctify power.

The Epstein files exposed the truth: when morality collided with Trump, morality was discarded. That collapse of principle is the tell. Once cruelty becomes the currency, everything else: law, faith, even the language of virtue; is just costume.

— Johan

Professor of behavioral economics and applied cognitive theory

Former Foreign Service Officer

Marietta
7h

I taught the Holocaust for numerous years to 8th graders. Students learned Hitler came to power because he told the Germans what they wanted to hear in regard to their well-being after WWI. Over time, he amassed the crowds, persecuted those who did not follow his laws, and arrested and killed those who did not comply. Everyone was aware of the mass murders yet no one spoke out. I feel our country is in the same situation unless we continue to profess the truth, continue to hold every member of Congress and the judicial system accountable, and continue to fight for our democratic republic.

