In the beginning, there was the asbestos conspiracy theory. Back in 1992, Donald Trump claimed that asbestos—a known carcinogen—was perfectly safe and that the mob was behind the regulations requiring its removal from buildings. Forget the research on asbestosis and lung cancer. Forget the toxic fibers. Trump called asbestos removal a “great con.”

The mobsters’ supposed motivation? Jobs for companies and unions they controlled.

Trump’s obvious motivation? As a major landlord, he didn’t want to pay to remove asbestos from his own properties.

That early claim—that asbestos “abatement” was all about money and political manipulation—marked the start of Trump’s decades-long exploitation of people who believe powerful forces secretly pull the strings. From that point on, he has spun one baseless conspiracy after another, and now those theories shape actual U.S. policy.

Trump’s most persistent conspiracy theories focus on U.S. elections. In 2012, he claimed that Barack Obama’s re-election was fraudulent. Even after winning in 2016, he warned that the presidential race would be “rigged.” In 2020, he repeated the charge and still insists his loss was the product of a Democratic conspiracy.

Other highlights of Trump’s conspiracy repertoire include:

Climate change “hoax.” Trump said China invented climate change to make U.S. manufacturing less competitive.

Bankers’ plot. During the 2016 campaign, he accused Hillary Clinton of secretly meeting with international banks to “plot the destruction of U.S. sovereignty.”

Vaccines cause autism. On social media he claimed, “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes—AUTISM. Many such cases!”

These theories were never grounded in fact. They were designed to activate a cynical belief system: You may not see the treachery, but I do. People drawn to that worldview want a leader who claims hidden knowledge and promises to fight on their behalf. It gives them purpose. Trump filled that role, turning suspicion into a political movement.

Historian Richard Hofstadter described this mindset in his landmark essay The Paranoid Style in American Politics, tracing it back to 18th-century fears of the Illuminati. Hofstadter observed that conspiracy theories often flourish on the political right and in times of economic anxiety. The pattern remains strong. A 2023 YouGov poll found that 41 percent of Americans believe “a single group of people secretly control events and rule the world together.” Republicans were significantly more likely to embrace these views—twice as many, for example, believe COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips.

Trump exploits these fears to win at all costs. He is unique among presidents in his willingness to inflame and frighten voters. Fear and anger reliably drive turnout. And because his hold on the GOP depends on his most fervent MAGA supporters, he cannot abandon the conspiracies that keep them loyal.

His administration reflects this mindset. Trump surrounds himself with figures like Laura Loomer, who promoted the idea that COVID was a “plandemic,” and senior appointees such as FBI Director Kash Patel and trade adviser Peter Navarro, who insist the 2020 election was rigged and that a “deep state” secretly controls government.

These beliefs translate directly into policy. At the Environmental Protection Agency, Administrator Lee Zeldin is rolling back efforts to combat climate change, acting on Trump’s baseless claim that climate science is a Chinese ploy. Ironically, major industry groups—including the American Petroleum Institute and leading utilities—say they prefer stable national regulations to the uncertainty of deregulation.

Health policy is also infected. Longtime vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, has dismantled vaccine advisory committees and made it harder for Americans to access lifesaving shots. Yet polls show that three-quarters of Americans distrust Kennedy’s approach, and lawmakers from both parties are pushing back.

At the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi struggles to reconcile Trump’s Epstein-related accusations with the facts. Trump has floated claims that Democrats, not his own associates, were tied to Epstein’s crimes, promising—but never delivering—secret evidence.

The political damage is real. Trump’s relentless lies about election fraud have eroded public confidence in democracy itself. Before his first campaign, only 27 percent of Republicans said they trusted vote counts. That figure doubled after he won—but even then, barely half expressed confidence. A Pew survey now finds that only 34 percent of Americans believe most people can be trusted.

Government by conspiracy has consequences beyond Washington. Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, echoing Trump’s anti-vaccine rhetoric, proudly said he relied on “absolutely not” a shred of medical research when calling to repeal school vaccine mandates.

Trump’s politics of paranoia have backfired at times—his Epstein claims may yet entangle him—but the broader damage is clear. He has mainstreamed suspicion, rewarded fear, and left America more divided and distrustful. By cutting research on misinformation, his administration virtually guarantees that more conspiracy theories will bloom.

