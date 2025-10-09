(Housekeeping: Audio at top, video for paid at bottom for further discussion. I want to thank everyone for the successful soft launch of Wear Them Out Products LINK HERE. I’m pretty excited to get these products out there!)

The deal being worked out by the Trump administration, Israel, and Hamas will hopefully yield a true peace in Gaza. There’s little doubt that Trump’s motivation is driven, at least in part, by his intense yearning for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters launched surprise attacks that killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted over 250. Israel’s response — nearly two years of bombing and ground battles — has left more than 67,000 Palestinians dead. According to the Israeli military, over 55,000 of those killed were civilians. Forty-eight hostages remain captive.

Given the staggering death toll and the ongoing suffering of the hostages, calls for an end to the war have echoed across the globe. Talks are underway, and should they fully succeed, Trump will almost certainly add the Gaza deal to his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be awarded on Friday. He has repeatedly claimed to have “already ended seven wars.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has nominated him for the medal, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insists it’s “well past time” for him to receive it.

To be fair, the Nobel Prize has long inspired efforts toward peace, and Trump is hardly the first to be motivated by it. But he is undoubtedly the first American president to so openly and personally pursue it — and his sweeping claims of global peacemaking are, like most of his boasts, deeply suspect. Let’s examine the “wars” he says he has ended:

Armenia–Azerbaijan — These two countries have long clashed over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, widely recognized as Azerbaijani territory with a majority Armenian population. The most recent ceasefire, brokered in 2023, was mediated by Russia — not Trump. However both parties recently signaled their hope for permanent peace.

Democratic Republic of the Congo–Rwanda — Cross-border conflict between these nations dates back to the Rwandan genocide of 1994. The last major fighting ended in 2013, years before Trump took office. His much-publicized “peace signing” last summer changed nothing. Militias still battle along the border, and 7,000 Rwandan troops remain on Congolese soil.

Israel–Iran — The administration did help arrange a short ceasefire during recent air exchanges, but both countries have since resumed hostility, and everything remains on a knife’s edge.

India–Pakistan — These two nuclear powers have been in conflict since their 1947 partition. Trump claims credit for calming tensions after a terrorist attack earlier this year, but India flatly denies it, saying military-to-military talks prevented escalation.

Cambodia–Thailand — Skirmishes along the border over the so-called Emerald Triangle led to artillery exchanges this spring. A ceasefire on July 28 has held, but Malaysia mediated the deal. Trump merely supported Malaysia’s role and then took credit for it, calling himself the “president of peace.”

Russia–Ukraine — Despite the ongoing war, Trump still insists he deserves credit for “keeping it from getting worse.” There’s no evidence of that. His earlier promise to end the war within 24 hours remains empty rhetoric, while thousands of Ukrainians have since been killed. In fact, the scale of Russian attacks have exponentially increased since the shameful “Alaska summit.”

Yemen — Trump ordered a $1 billion bombing campaign against Houthi rebels attacking Red Sea shipping and Israel. The strikes killed hundreds of civilians and failed to weaken the Houthis. Oman, not Trump, later mediated a ceasefire that quickly fell apart.

As these examples show, Trump’s record of “ending wars” disintegrates under scrutiny. In fact, he authorized more drone strikes around the world than Joe Biden did in four years. He’s violated international law by launching unauthorized attacks against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean.

And while he touts peace abroad, he has repeatedly incited confrontation at home. From deploying federal troops to American cities like Chicago and Portland against the wishes of local leaders, to urging generals to prepare for battle against an imaginary “enemy from within,” Trump’s actions reveal a man more comfortable provoking domestic unrest than promoting national unity.

So yes — if the Gaza deal holds, he deserves some credit for helping end a brutal conflict. But that’s where the praise should stop. A man who fans the flames of violence in his own country cannot credibly call himself a peacemaker.

Trump may crave the Nobel Prize, but peace — real peace — has never been his calling.

