Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan T's avatar
Bryan T
11m

I think the message really is the people want fighters. Any Democrat who is just waiting on 2026 will find themselves out of a job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eva Porter's avatar
Eva Porter
8m

Here’s my take. I’m liberal though not as liberal as Mamdani. I was happy he won. As always, reality will temper some of his promises. But he showed creativity and eschewed big money.

I’m 63. The amount of money spent on campaigns, by rich men like Musk and Bloomberg, is disgraceful and gross. People are SICK OF IT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture