Starting this Sunday, paid subscribers are invited to join “The Sunday Game,” a weekly crossword that turns the past week’s news cycle into a bit of playful brain‑teasing.

Here’s the idea:

Tune in to your favorite Sunday‑morning news show.

Open the crossword I’ll send to your inbox.

Fill-in your answers in the comment section as the headlines unfold.

Politics can feel heavy these days—so let’s lighten the mood and stay informed at the same time. Grab your coffee and meet me every Sunday for a smarter, more enjoyable way to catch up on the news.

Results will be posted tomorrow morning!

See you in the squares,

Adam