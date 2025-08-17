The Sunday Game — Round 11!

Welcome back to The Sunday Game, your weekly crossword inspired by the top breaking news stories of the past seven days. From headline-grabbing moments in U.S. politics to events making waves around the world, every clue is ripped straight from the week’s biggest stories. Grab your coffee, settle into your favorite Sunday show, and see how many answers you can fill in before the next commercial break.

Here’s how it works: