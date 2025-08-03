🧩 Sunday Game: Round 9

"Catch the News Between Commercial Breaks"

Welcome back to your favorite weekly tradition — part politics, part puzzle, part therapy. This is Round 9 of our Sunday crossword series, designed to be played while you sip your coffee, scroll the headlines, and tune into your favorite Sunday show (yes, the one with the senators and the eyebrow raises).

This week in D.C.? Chaos, of course. Senate Dems are invoking obscure laws, Trump is throwing curveballs across continents, Kamala’s playing 2028 chess, and the Epstein files are back in the news cycle. Yes — it’s been that kind of week.

So as the pundits spar and the panels analyze, sharpen your pencil (or click on the link below) and see if you can piece together the week in politics — one clue at a time.

Open the crossword by clicking on this link: