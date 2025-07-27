Sunday Puzzle No. 9: Coffee, Crosswords, and the Week That Was

Welcome to Round 9 of our weekly news crossword—your Sunday morning ritual for making sense of the headlines, one clue at a time. Whether you're tuning into your favorite Sunday show, sipping coffee, or just easing into the day, this puzzle is your chance to relive the highs, lows, and eyebrow-raisers of the past week.

Each clue pulls from the news cycle, designed to test your recall and reward your curiosity. So grab your pen (or your thumbs), settle in, and let’s puzzle through the week together.

Here’s how it works: