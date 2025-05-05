Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valerie's avatar
Valerie
May 5

We know the republicans in congress, and the openly corrupt Attorney General will never investigate any of this corruption, so when we take back congress we must not only investigate and prosecute every member of the trump family, and inner circle, but we must also pass a law that allows us to strip them of all the money they made during this time. We could fill most of the budget gap with just the money we collect from all congressional insider trading, all the money we get back from Musk subsidies, and the billions from Kushner and the rest of the trumps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
FAITH WILLIAMS's avatar
FAITH WILLIAMS
May 5

Don't think we can count on the republicans, for much of anything

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
207 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture