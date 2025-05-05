Water is wet, and President Donald Trump's second term has become a glaring example of self-dealing and corruption. While the nation grapples with pressing issues, the Trump family is capitalizing on the presidency to enrich themselves through foreign ventures and questionable financial dealings, all while threatening tariffs or offering relief based on….whims. A recent article in the NY Times lays this out perfectly.

Since returning to the White House, President Trump and his family have embarked on a series of international business deals that raise serious ethical concerns. The Trump Organization has announced a new luxury golf resort in Qatar, developed in partnership with Qatari Diar, a firm owned by the Qatari government. This project includes Trump-branded villas and an 18-hole golf course, marking the organization's first overseas deal since Trump's reentry into office.

In Saudi Arabia, plans are underway for a residential tower in Jeddah, further entrenching the family's business interests in the region. Not to mention Trump’s new found love of LIV golf, a Saudi owned competitor to the PGA. Meanwhile, in Dubai, the Trump Organization has unveiled the Trump International Hotel and Tower, a project that will feature the world's highest pool and $20 million penthouses, with Bitcoin accepted as payment,

The Trump family's foray into cryptocurrency is equally troubling. They have launched World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance platform that includes a stablecoin called USD1. A UAE government-backed fund plans to use this cryptocurrency to acquire a $2 billion stake in Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. This deal raises ethical concerns over potential conflicts of interest, especially as Binance is under U.S. federal oversight following an anti-money-laundering conviction in 2023.

Additionally, the Trump family has invested in a bitcoin-mining company named American Bitcoin, aiming to become the world's largest bitcoin miner . These ventures coincide with the administration's religious deregulation of the cryptocurrency industry, including ceasing regulatory actions and disbanding a Justice Department crypto enforcement unit.

Domestically, the Trump family continues to blur the lines between public service and personal gain. Donald Trump Jr. has co-founded an ultra-exclusive, members-only club in Washington, D.C., called the "Executive Branch," with an annual membership fee of $500,000 . This club offers wealthy individuals direct access to Trump-era officials and policymakers, effectively monetizing proximity to power.

The GOP spent years investigating Hunter Biden's role at Burisma, scrutinizing every detail for potential conflicts of interest. Yet, they remain silent as the Trump family openly profits from the presidency. This double standard is not only hypocritical but also undermines the integrity of our democratic institutions.

It's imperative that Democrats and principled Republicans take a stand against this blatant corruption. We must make it clear to foreign entities engaging in these deals that while they may benefit now, a special prosecutor will be tasked with investigating these transactions for undue influence or corruption under the next administration. Furthermore, individuals breaking the law on behalf of the current administration could be held accountable after Trump leaves office, in compliance with the statute of limitations.

We cannot accept this corruption as the new normal. The presidency should serve the American people, not as a means for personal enrichment. It's time to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity in our government. The American people deserve nothing less, and if we fail, they may never get anything more again.

