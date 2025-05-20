I decided to do a video after yesterday’s post about how whiney and weak Trump is, to reach a wider audience. I think this is important, not just as a hit on Trump, but to remind America, and our youth particularly, that this is not normal and this is not strength. I’ve become quite worried that as Trump has been in our life 10 years now, we have lost institutional memory of how things should be, and how complaining and victimization is NOT the American way.

Anyway, I wanted to share it with you. Please consider liking and subscribing, this helps to expand the reach. All my best! Adam

