Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erica Paul's avatar
Erica Paul
2m

Trump is in rapid mental decline. Let him step down, Republicans.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Kinzinger
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture