citizen 1
1h

It worked for him before so of course he will do it again. Are you all still pretending that he won in 2024? Do you believe that he won ALL the swing states? Yeah, okay. Right.

Johan
1h

From a behavioral perspective, Trump isn’t preparing for election rejection.

He’s manufacturing the belief system that makes rejection inevitable regardless of outcome. When you spend ten months priming people to expect fraud, the fraud becomes unfalsifiable. If you lose, it proves the fraud. If you win, it proves you overcame the fraud. The claim isn’t designed to be tested. It’s designed to be believed.

The ICE-at-polling-places threat isn’t about preventing fraud. It’s about creating conditions where voting itself becomes traumatic for targeted populations while signaling to supporters that extraordinary measures are justified.

When the system is presented as fundamentally corrupted, any response, including violence, becomes defensible as restoration rather than destruction.

This is how democracies collapse.

Not through sudden coups, but through systematic delegitimization of the mechanisms that make peaceful transfer of power possible. January 6 wasn’t the plan. It was the test.

Now he knows the incentive structure: his supporters will act, institutions won’t hold, and consequences won’t come.

He’s scaling what worked.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

