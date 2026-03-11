As part of our growing paid membership community, I’ll be hosting a Weekly Live Politics Debrief — a real-time conversation about what’s happening in Washington, on the campaign trail, and across the country.

Mark your calendar: our first one is coming up TODAY at 4:30EST/3:30CST.

Other than marking your calendar, there’s nothing you need to do ahead of time. You’ll get a notification from Substack or an email when I go Live. This won’t be cable-news noise or recycled talking points. It’s a focused, members-only discussion about what actually matters, what’s political theater, and what to watch next. You’ll be able to join live, weigh in, and hear my thoughts directly and in real time.

If you’re a paid member, I am so grateful for your support as we continue to build this community.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, I would be honored to have you as part of our community and grateful for your support.



Our special new member discount is only live until next Monday the 16th.

Click HERE to join the Kinzinger community.

I hope to see you there.