Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
2h

for those who cant watch, a recording will be available

Reply
Share
Kate Petrella's avatar
Kate Petrella
3h

Will you post a recording of it for the benefit of paid subscribers who won't be able to watch at that time?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture